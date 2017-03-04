Pollution from rigged German

Volkswagens to kill 1,200

PARIS (AFP): Pollution from 2.6 million Volkswagen cars sold in Germany between 2008 and 2015, rigged to appear eco-friendly, will cause 1,200 premature deaths in Europe, a study of the fraud’s health impacts said Friday. “The researchers estimate that 1,200 people in Europe will die early, each losing as much as a decade of their life, as a result of excess emissions generated,” said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which took part in the study. This corresponded to about 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) in health costs costs and lost labour productivity, the paper said. Germany will account for about 500 lives lost, only 40 percent of the projected European toll, according to findings published in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Poland is in second place with 160 deaths, followed by France with 84, the Czech Republic with 72, Italy 55, Austria 47, Switzerland 40, Hungary 32, Britain 30 and Romania 27. The same researchers had previously estimated that excess emissions from 482,000 Volkswagens sold in the United States in the same period would cause 60 premature American deaths.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to having installed software in 11 million diesel engines worldwide to circumvent emissions tests.

This was to make the cars seem compliant with pollution limits while in fact they were emitting health-harming pollutants.

In Germany, 2.6 million rigged Volkswagens were sold under the brands VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, said the researchers - a fifth of the country’s total diesel fleet.

- No borders -

Diesel cars emit nitrogen oxides, or NOx - poisonous gases that contribute to acid rain and combine with ammonia to create particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause cancer, chronic breathing problems and premature death.

Air pollution “doesn’t care about political boundaries; it just goes straight past,” said study co-author Steven Barrett of MIT.

“Thus a car in Germany can easily have significant impacts in neighbouring countries, especially in densely populated areas such as the European continent,” he said in a statement.

If Volkswagen were to recall and retrofit all affected German-sold vehicles by the end of 2017, “this would avert 2,600 additional premature deaths and 4.1 billion euros in corresponding health costs,” the study authors said.

In 2012, the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency classified diesel engine exhaust as cancer-causing.

The European Environment Agency estimates that more than 400,000 people die prematurely every year due to outdoor air pollution in urban Europe - about half of it from traffic emissions.

Volkswagen’s rigged cars emitted NOx at levels that were on average four times the European limit, said the MIT statement.

The researchers combined data on Volkswagen emissions, how far and often Germans drive their cars, and pollution-impacting weather phenomena such as wind and rainfall.

They produced a map of pollution which they overlaid on population density charts of Europe.

With these, they calculated Europeans’ exposure to German-derived excess emissions from the Volkswagen deceit, and their increased risk of premature death.

“It ends up being about a one percent extra risk of dying early in a given year, per microgram per metre cubed of fine particles you’re exposed to,” Barrett explained.

“Typically, that means that someone who dies early from air pollution ends up dying about a decade early.”

Excess emissions are calculated as the difference between the limits set by European authorities, and actual pollution that took place under the fraud.

100 customers flee Spanish

restaurant without paying

MADRID (AFP): Spanish police were on Friday hunting more than a hundred restaurant customers who fled without paying the bill. The party enjoyed a 2,000-euro ($2,100) banquet on Monday at the Hotel Carmen restaurant in Bembibre, northern Spain, before promptly doing a runner. “They were dancing, then suddenly they had disappeared. In one minute, a hundred people had left,” restaurant boss Antonio Rodriguez told Cadena Ser radio. “They didn’t leave in little groups - no, they went all at once.” Restaurant staff were unable to stop them, Rodriguez said. “You can’t do anything when there’s so many of them.” The Guardia Civil police declined to confirm media reports that the fleeing diners were from Eastern Europe, but an official from the force said they were not Spanish nationals. “We know roughly where they are,” he added.

Australia to teach world’s first

cyber crime university course

SYDNEY (Reuters): Australia said on Friday it will offer the world’s first university course to train intelligence analysts to fight cyber crime, prompted by innovative methods of money transfer among organised crime and militant groups. The measure expands on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s attempts to ratchet up policing of money transfers amid concerns that organised crime and militant groups are using technology such as the “dark web” and cryptocurrencies to make their payments hard to trace. In the past year, Turnbull has expanded the role of money-tracking agency the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and agreed to share financial crime intelligence with China. On Friday, Justice Minister Michael Keenan said AUSTRAC would start teaching the world’s first university-accredited “Financial Intelligence Analyst Course” after 16 law enforcement analysts sat a pilot course. “As organised crime and terrorism becomes more sophisticated, our law enforcement and intelligence agencies need highly skilled people to fight back and protect our national security,” Keenan said in a statement. Keenan also said Australia had established a formal partnership between AUSTRAC and a host of law enforcement, tax and financial services organisations to coordinate the gathering of financial intelligence.

Keenan said the “Fintel” partnership would include Britain’s Financial Intelligence Unit and that AUSTRAC was in discussion with other potential international partners.

Ancient human tree cultivation

shaped Amazon landscape

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Ancient indigenous peoples had a far more profound impact on the composition of the vast Amazon rainforest than previously known, according to a study showing how tree species domesticated by humans long ago still dominate big swathes of the wilderness. Researchers said on Thursday many tree species populating the Amazon region appear to be abundant because they were cultivated by people who populated the area before Europeans arrived more than five centuries ago. These include the Brazil nut, cacao, acai palm, rubber, caimito, cashew and tucuma palm. “So the Amazon is not nearly as untouched as it may seem,” said study researcher Hans ter Steege, a forest community ecologist at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands and Free University of Amsterdam. The researchers used data on the tree composition of forests at 1,170 sites throughout the Amazon and compared it to a map of more than 3,000 known archaeological sites representing past human settlements.

The study found that 85 tree species known to have been used by Amazonian peoples for fruit, nuts, building materials and other purposes over the past roughly 8,000 years were five times more likely to be dominant in mature Amazon forests than species that had not been domesticated.

It also found that forests closer to the pre-Columbian settlements were much more likely to boast tree species domesticated by ancient peoples.

The Amazon rainforest is a commanding natural feature in South America and one of the world’s richest biological reservoirs, teeming with plant and animal life. Much of it is situated in Brazil but parts are also in Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, Ecuador and French Guiana.

Many of the trees found in large numbers represent species critical for the livelihood and economy of Amazonian peoples. At the time of European conquest, there were an estimated 8 to 10 million people in the Amazon, speaking at least 400 different languages.

“Past civilizations have had a great role in changing, both consciously and unconsciously, the vegetation in the surroundings of their settlements and along paths that they used to travel,” added study researcher Carolina Levis, a doctoral candidate in ecology at Brazil’s National Institute for Amazonian Research and the Wageningen University and Research Center in the Netherlands.

The research was published in the journal Science.