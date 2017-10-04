MIAMI:- People who skip breakfast or eat poorly to start the day are twice as likely to develop hardened arteries, which can lead to deadly heart disease, researchers said. The study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology uncovered signs of damage to the arteries long before symptoms or disease developed. Researchers said their findings could offer an important tool in the fight against cardiovascular disease, the world’s top killer, which took 17.7 million lives in 2015, according to the World Health Organization.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Oct-2017 here.
Skipping breakfast doubles risk of hard arteries
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus