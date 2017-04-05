Washington DC-At the moment, this Massachusetts Avenue Heights listing is the sixth most expensive single-family home on the D.C. market. Soon, it will close as one of the priciest sales of 2017 so far, above Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown home and Rex Tillerson’s Kalorama home. The pending sale is an even $8 million.

The former owner of the home was former acting Prime Minister of Pakistan and the former senior official at the World Bank Mooen A. Qureshi. The late Herbert Haft once lived next door to this listing, and Vernon Jordan Jr., a leading figure in the Civil Rights Movement and close advisor to President Bill Clinton, lives on the same block.

In 2011, the owner of this listing attempted to break records by placing it on the market for $12 million, making it the second-highest residential listing price in prior Washington history. Two years earlier, it was priced at $18.5 million, which was $16 million higher than what the owners at the time bought it for in 2000. It later returned to the market in May 2016 for $8 million.

At one point, the residence was two properties. In 2001, the property was converted into one with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across approximately 15,000 square feet of space and over an acre of land. Other notable features inside include a library, two kitchens, an elevator, and a pool cabana suite.

The listing agent is Eugene Coleman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.