LONDON:-A simple device to cut the weight of washing machines could save fuel, cut carbon emissions, and reduce back injuries, according to researchers. A typical budget washing machine is weighted by 25kg of concrete to stop it moving while on a spin cycle. The new invention is a sealable plastic container that is filled with water - but only once the machine is in place. The team at Nottingham Trent University says the change makes machines easier - and cheaper - to transport. By replacing the concrete with empty containers, the weight of the machine is cut by a third.