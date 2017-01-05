France moves to suspend Vitamin D

supplement after baby dies

PARIS (AFP): France has moved to suspend sales of a vitamin D medication following the death of a baby who had been given the supplement, health authorities. France’s ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products said it had taken the measure “as a precaution” after investigations showed “a probable link between the death and the administration of Uvesterol D”. The 10-day-old baby died on December 21 after being given Uvesterol D, which is prescribed for vitamin D deficiency among young children. ANSM has previously issued warnings about how the supplement is administered, following cases of illness especially among premature babies and newborns under one month. The agency said Wednesday it has now taken steps to suspend the marketing of Uvesterol D in the coming days. Health Minister Marisol Touraine said “it is the specific way the product is administered that presents risks” rather than the vitamin itself.

In advance of a definitive decision from ANSM, she called on parents, “as a precautionary measure, to no longer administer Uvesterol D to their children”.

“I want to reassure parents who have given vitamin D, in whatever form, to their children: they are safe”, she said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “only Uvesterol D is concerned” by this procedure.

Uvesterol D comes in a liquid form in a vial from which the dose is extracted through a pipette.

In an email on December 30 and seen by AFP, ANSM said the baby died at home from “cardio-respiratory arrest” after receiving a dose of Uvesterol D.

Electric car startup unveils

‘new species’ of vehicle

LAS VEGAS (AFP): Faraday Future, the secretive electric car startup with ambitions to overtake Tesla, unveiled its first production vehicle Tuesday, proclaiming it to be a “new species” for personal transportation. The company, backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting (YT Jia), announced at the Consumer Electronics Show that it would begin taking reservations for deliveries in 2018 with a $5,000 deposit for its FF91 model. Faraday, which last year unveiled its prototype and is building a factory outside Las Vegas, did not offer details on pricing of the new vehicle. But it touted specifications on battery range, power and acceleration which pointed to a high-end vehicle, outperforming Tesla on key benchmarks. In one key benchmark, the Faraday offers an estimated 378 miles (604 kilometers) of range before needed recharging, based on US testing standards, better than Tesla’s 315 miles.

Based on European testing standards, the range is 700 kilometers or some 435 miles.

“This is day one of a new era of mobility,” said executive vice president of engineering Nick Sampson.

“This is the first of a new species.”

Because Faraday started from scratch, “we don’t have to follow outdated practices or retrofit existing equipment,” Sampson said. “We have to flip the auto industry on its head.”

The vehicle is packed with technology: it has a semi-autonomous mode which allows for self-parking, and multiple modems to connect to the internet. It personalizes settings for each driver and occupant.

“Everyone in the car will have their own seat configured for them,” Sampson said.

Faraday’s tests show it accelerates from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in an eye-popping 2.39 seconds, outclocking key rivals.

“This is the fastest production electric EV in the world,” said Peter Savagian, vice president of propulsion for the company.

The sleek, aerodynamically FF91 demonstrated its muscle with an acceleration demonstration on a straight track in front of an audience, after similar demonstrations by powerful rival cars including the Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 488 GTB and two Teslas.

The company made no comment on reports of financial difficulties, after several reports that it missed payments to suppliers and had to cut costs.

Those reports come amid news of a cash crunch at Jia’s Chinese-based technology group LeEco, which has been rapidly expanding its products and moving into the US market.

Jia appeared at the Las Vegas event, telling the audience in halting English that “this car is very, very cool.”

The Chinese entrepreneur said he hopes the project will help usher in a new era of mobility which is more environmentally friendly.

“Once you have this you can get rid of the other cars in the garage,” he said.”

Global launch by Huawei of new

mid-range smartphone

LAS VEGAS (AFP): Chinese electronics giant Huawei announced Tuesday a global launch of its mid-range Honor 6x smartphone which includes dual-lens camera technology and is aimed at young consumers. The smartphone, which was launched in China last year, will be available in 13 new markets this month, including the United States, at a price of $249 to $299, the company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in las Vegas.

Huawei marketing director George Zhao said the device is a successor to the Honor 5x launched a year ago, which sold 11 million, and that he expects the upgraded model will sell even more. “Twenty million,” he told an audience. Huawei has emerged as the world’s third largest smartphone vendor but has had only limited success in the United States. It sells mostly unlocked devices through online and mass-market retailers, which amounts to a small segment of the US market.

Zhao said the specifications of the new handset make it a worthy competitor to those of its larger rivals Apple and Samsung. It estimates battery life of over two days with normal use, and has improved the software for photo processing to deliver improved images even with low light conditions.

Huawei, which has stated its goal of becoming the number one smartphone maker, faces a crowded market behind the top two sellers, competing against other Chinese firms such as Lenovo and Xiaomi and South Korea’s LG, which have also slated announcements at the electronics show.

The handsets, priced below Huawei’s flagship devices, go on sale from this week in the US, Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with other markets to follow.

A trip to the land of endangered

ancient olive trees

TRAIGUERA (AFP): The sun sets in eastern Spain and dozens of ancient olive trees cast long shadows on the ground. Once dug up and sold as luxury items for the wealthy, they are increasingly protected as farmers and authorities realise these trees, some of which were planted by the Romans, are an invaluable part of Spain’s heritage. Near the town of Traiguera, Amador Peset, 37, gets out of his old 4x4 and, in the biting wind, cuts across a field before stopping before a majestic tree. “You’re probably in front of the biggest olive tree in the world... with a girth of 10.2 metres (33.5 feet),” the farmer says proudly. Botanists say a circumference of 10 metres indicates a tree is over a thousand years old - which means this specimen was around when the area was still under Muslim rule. Peset lovingly tends 106 such “monuments”, cleaning their gnarled branches and ridding them of weeds that suck their sap like vampires. Joan Porta, another farmer, says that just a few years back, olive trees were largely ignored in fields also full of almond and other fruit trees, vines or wheat. In fact, they were often used for firewood in farms. “Now we realise that they are thousand-year-old trees,” the 75-year-old says, pointing to the jewel in his own field’s crown.

It is aged 1,702 years according to a dating method used by the Polytechnic University of Madrid - which means it was planted under the Roman emperor Constantine.

Brought to Spain by the Greeks and the Romans, olive trees now cover 2.5 million hectares (6.2 million acres) of land.

Such is the attraction of these long-living trees that they have become a must-have luxury item for some wealthy people.

In the mid 2000s, “people would talk uneasily about how some trees were torn out, how they would see trucks loaded up” with large trunks, says Maria Teresa Adell.

Adell manages an association of 27 towns and cities in the Valencia region - including Traiguera - as well as the neighbouring areas of Catalonia and Aragon, which, among other things, works towards protecting their olive tree heritage.

According to the group, hundreds of the ancient trees were ripped out during the 2000s and taken away to be sold for high prices in garden centres or specialised auctions.

Online foreign garden centres still offer “ancient” olive trees for sale, such as Todd’s Botanics in Britain, where one specimen from Valencia is priced at 3,500 pounds ($4,300, 4,100 euros).

“I buy one or two every year,” says owner Mark Macdonald, adding however that he only purchases trees already in ready-to-plant clods.

- 60,000 euros

As for those who buy them, they tend to have money - people such as French wine magnate Bernard Magrez, who told AFP he had planted olive trees in the grounds of several of his Bordeaux estates including the prestigious Chateau Pape Clement, aged “between 1,015 and 1,860 years”.

For Cesar-Javier Palacios, spokesman for the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente environmental foundation, taking them away from their native soil “is like taking a cathedral and putting it somewhere else.”

Not so, argues Roamhy Machoir-Heras, who organised a big ancient olive tree auction in 2011 where Magrez bought his specimens.

Hers were already in clods, and “we saved them,” she said.

Of 44 specimens, some were sold for more than 60,000 euros.

Those that didn’t go to Magrez’s estates went to a “sumptuous collection” in the Middle East, she added.

- Ban trade ‘like for ivory’

Palacios, though, has launched a petition “against the plundering of old olive trees” on Change.org that has garnered 154,000 signatures so far.

“We are asking... for regulations banning the traffic, like for ivory,” he said, adding however that the trade in olive trees has started to slow as people realise these are “heritage treasures”.

Concepcion Munoz, an agronomist at the University of Cordoba, has counted 260 different varieties in Spain, of which there sometimes only remains one specimen.

In 2006, the Valencia region banned the practice of tearing out trees with a girth of more than six metres.

Various towns and cities in Valencia, Catalonia and Aragon have also inventoried nearly 5,000 of the oldest trees with a view to protecting them.

This makes it the region with the “highest concentration of ancient olive trees in the world,” says Adell, even if there are also many in Italy and Greece.

And to persuade farmers, Adell’s grouping of municipalities has also found an economic argument - producing oil from trees that are on the official inventory and are thus protected.

A litre costs around 18 euros in the area, 40 euros in Barcelona and up to 90 euros in China.

Peset, for one, is sold on the idea.

He is negotiating with Chinese buyers interested in ordering a thousand bottles to use in cosmetics.

Emiratis banned from keeping wild pets

DUBAI (AFP): The private ownership of wild animals has been outlawed in the United Arab Emirates, where keeping exotic creatures as pets is a status symbol for some, reports said Wednesday. Wildcats including endangered cheetahs are known to have been domesticated in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries, with some even spotted being taken outside in the middle of big cities. In October, one such outing with five tigers on a beach near Dubai’s iconic Burj Al-Arab hotel was captured on video and went viral on social media, while others have been filmed driving around with lions. The new law bans dealing in and ownership of “all types of wild and domesticated but dangerous animals,” Gulf News daily said. Such animals can only be kept at zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breading and research centres, the newspaper said. “Anyone who takes a leopard, cheetah or any other kind of exotic animal out in public will face a jail term of up to six months and a fine” of up to 500,000 dirhams ($136,000), it added. Al-Ittihad, an Arabic daily, said those who use wild animals to “terrorise” others would face jail or fine of up to 700,000 dirhams. The legislation also imposes new restrictions on traditional pets.

Dog owners are required to get permits and keep the animals on leashes in public, the reports said, adding that those who fail to obtain the licences face fines of up to 100,000 dirhams.