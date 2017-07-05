CALIFORNIA:- The first $35,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles will begin production on Friday after the electric car passed key regulatory tests ahead of schedule. The five-seat car will be able to travel 215 miles (133 kilometres) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 60mph in under six seconds. Tesla’s Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night. Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule,’ the billionaire tweeted. ‘Expecting to complete SN1 [first production] on Friday.–DM ‘Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec,’ he later wrote in a reply. The California-based company aims to make 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of this year and 10,000 per week in 2018. Tesla has not said how many people have put down $1,000 (£767) refundable deposits for the Model 3, but Musk said people who put down a deposit now will not get a car until the end of 2018 - suggesting it could be close to 500,000. The firm’s last new vehicle, the Model X SUV, was delayed nearly 18 months. Musk said the Model 3 is much simpler to make, but 14-year-old Tesla has no experience in producing and selling vehicles in high volumes.