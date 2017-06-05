LONODN:- A new targeted treatment for ovarian cancer has shown "very promising" results in women in the advanced stages of the disease. It shrunk tumours in around half of women who took part in a small trial. Researchers had only been testing the drug to see if it was safe for humans to take, but found it had an almost instant clinical effect. It is hoped the drug could help women who have stopped responding to all other currently available treatments.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Jun-2017 here.
Drug shrinks ovarian tumours in early trial
comments powered by Disqus