LONDON-A horror-loving couple say they drink each other’s blood like vampires - to symbolise their commitment to each other.

But unlike the vampires from TV and novels, Denis Alberto and his girlfriend don’t bite each other’s necks.

Instead they use disinfectant, medical syringes and needles to draw out the blood, and drink it from glass vials.

“Blood is a mythological bodily juice, it means life for us,” Denis said.

“We drink our blood for the renewal of our love, as a sign of our bond, like married couples wear rings.”

Denis, 30, met his girlfriend Ilaria, 20, on Facebook more than three years ago when he advertised for an assistant for his circus act.

The Italian couple have been together ever since, on tour with their vampire horror show, which is currently based in Germany.

For their act, the pair - who perform as ‘Mago Denis’ and ‘Pretty Pistol’ - dress up and act like blood-sucking creatures of the night.

But it’s not just on stage that their ‘vampirism’ comes to life.

The couple say they drink each other’s blood at home as a sign of their bond and commitment.

And they even claim that consuming it is as normal as wearing a wedding ring.

Ilaria drinks more of Denis’ blood than he of hers, as he fears the blood-letting process would “scar her gorgeous body” too much.

The couple have topped off their vampire style by having pointy teeth caps implanted.

It took them a while to find a dentist willing to do the procedure but finally they were able to live their dream of looking like “real” vampires.

The couple also dress in weird and wonderful gothic outfits to match their dyed red and black hair.

But being a vampire has its drawbacks, Denis and Ilaria admit.

In the summer, the blood can clot easily due to warm temperatures, so has to be drunk quickly.

And they’ve been warned off eating apples, which could break their implanted teeth.