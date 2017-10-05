LONDON-British military jets were scrambled on Wednesday to escort down a passenger plane following a suspected hoax, the airport and Ryanair said.

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighters escorted the Ryanair flight from Lithuania down into London Stansted airport. "This flight from Kaunas to London Luton diverted to London Stansted in line with procedures after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert," a spokesman for the Irish nofrills airline said.

"The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so." A Stansted spokesman said all flights were grounded for about 10 minutes from 8:55am (0755 GMT). The local Essex Police force said they were on the scene and enquiries were ongoing, adding that the incident was "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter".

Social media users posted pictures of armed police on the scene.

The Typhoons caused a sonic boom over Suffolk in eastern England.

The RAF confirmed the jets, on standby for quick reaction alerts, were launched to intercept a civilian flight.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted," a spokesman said.