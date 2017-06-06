LONDON-It has long been known smoking during pregnancy can harm an unborn baby - now evidence has emerged that the negative effects last well into a child’s adolescence.

Tobacco use - previously linked to premature birth and low birth weight - can also cause behavioral problems well into teenage years, a new study shows.

Boston researchers found smoking just ten cigarettes a day was enough to cause this damage.

The findings are further damning evidence of just how dangerous smoking is for expectant mothers.

Yet despite the well-known risks, in the UK an estimated 12 percent and in the US 12 to 20 percent of pregnant women smoke, putting themselves and their babies at risk.

Dr Ruth Rose-Jacobs, from Boston Medical Center and Boston University, said: ‘Given that as few as ten cigarettes can have a negative impact, it’s imperative that we act on this and provide as much access and education as we can to help prevent these negative outcomes.’

The study, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, is the first to look at the long-term effects of prenatal tobacco exposure on teenagers in high school, say the researchers.

The researchers asked teachers to fill in behavior assessments on 131 of their pupils.

The students involved were 51 percent male and 89 per cent African American and went to school in an ‘urban community’. The team also gathered information on a child’s exposure to substances other than tobacco, the chemical element lead and violence - all of which have been linked to behavioral issues. The study found that smoking in pregnancy disrupts a child’s ‘executive functioning’.

This includes their organisational abilities, attention span and time management skills, as well as self management of their behavior. As the researchers note, these are skills that are ‘important for success both in school and in daily life’.

Of all the other factors, only tobacco was associated with the students having less optimal executive functioning in the classroom, particularly impacting their ability to regulate their behavior.

An overwhelming body of previous evidence shows that children face a higher risk of being stillborn or miscarried if their mother smoked during pregnancy.

However, it is not illegal for a pregnant woman to harm her unborn child by smoking or drinking.

Some argue a law should be brought in to make ban pregnant women from smoking, while others claim to do so would be an unacceptable intervention by the ‘nanny state’.

Dr Rose-Jacobs called for more to be done to help pregnant women quit the notoriously bad habit.

She said: ‘Because tobacco is one of the most common substances used during pregnancy – and it’s legal for adults to use – these results indicate the tremendous importance of bolstering efforts to ensure that women of child-bearing age and pregnant women have increased access to evidence-based tobacco smoking cessation programmes.’

Smoking now kills seven million people a year - almost double the number recorded in 2000, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last week.