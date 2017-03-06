TEHRAN:-Iran's hardline former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad became the latest leader to join Twitter on Sunday, despite having been instrumental in getting it banned from the country. Ahmadinejad's first tweet from his personal account was a video in which he called on people to follow him at @Ahmadinejad1956. "In the name of God Peace be upon all the freedom loving people of the world," he wrote in English. Despite the service being blocked for ordinary citizens, many of Iran's top officials tweet regularly, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif