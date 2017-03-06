SEOUL: South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group reiterated on Monday that it did not pay bribes or seek illicit favours in response to the special prosecutor's announcement accusing the group's leader of paying money to curry favour from President Park Geun-hye.

"Future court proceedings will reveal the truth," Samsung said in a statement.

Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was earlier taken for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.

Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested for his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

The 48-year-old Lee, who has a net worth of $6.2 billion, heads the technology giant that is the world's biggest manufacturer of smartphones, flat-screen televisions and memory chips.

Samsung is going through a restructuring to clear a succession path for Lee to assume control after his father was incapacitated by a heart attack in 2014.