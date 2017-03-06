BALTIMORE-New artwork inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope is now on display in Maryland at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

Only a select few artists were chosen to be part of the exhibit, what some call “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The art on display at the NASA’s Goddard Space Flight center has everyone buzzing.

“Art and science I think is a powerful combination,” says Maggie Masetti, James Webb Space Telescope Social Lead and Website Manager.

But it’s not just what’s for show, it’s how the art got there that makes it so unique.

“Having this happen is a dream of mine,” says tattoo artist Brandi Smart.

A dream some artists thought would never be a reality.

First, 25 artists were hand-picked to design work based off the James Webb Space Telescope.

“Which is a giant space telescope, which is a giant infrared space telescope that will be the scientific successor to the hubble,” says Masetti.

Each artist sat down in front of it and came up with various forms of work, months later, that work is now on display. One popular piece – a 3-d model of the telescope’s primary mirror – which is made up of hexagons.

“This is genuine NASA gold,” says Ashley Zelinskie, a New-York-based artist. Her studio is in Brooklyn.

Zelinskie scanned the hands of scientists who worked on the project and made them a part of her piece.

“I have the scientist hand, my hand and they’re wrapped in different equations he sent me that helped form telescope,” she says.

Brandi Smart is a tattoo artist out of New York.

“I’ve always been totally in love with the possibility of having anything to do with NASA,” she says.

With more than a dozen volunteer, she did 18 tattoos based around the lenses of the telescope.

“I did thinks what they might be looking for, building blocks of life, creation, and destruction going on in universe.”

Work they’ll cherish forever, that’s now being appreciated by thousands across Maryland.

“I never thought something like this would happen.”

The exhibit is at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, open from now until April 16.

And, it’s open to the general public for free.

If you’re not able to get to Greenbelt, you can view an online gallery of the artwork and find out more information about the exhibit HERE.