PARIS-Pakistani manufacturer Artistic Fabric Mills developed an application to retrace the history of the jeans.

A young man in a white t-shirt pulls on a dark blue denim trucker jacket, tucks his smartphone in an inside pocket and puts in-ear headphones in his right ear.

He mounts a fixed-gear bike with flat, slightly curved wide handlebars. Riding through the streets of San Francisco, he occasionally taps or swipes his right hand over the left cuff of his jacket, as the directions he's listening to continually pop up on the screen of this advertisement.

It's an ad from iconic US jeans maker Levi Strauss for Project Jacquard, an initiative with Google that the companies started two years ago for so-called "smart" denim.

The future of the popular fabric was the focus at a recent international fashion fair in Paris - after all most believe the word denim derives from the French "serge de Nimes", a serge from the city of Nimes.

The fair featured many wearable innovations such as a waterproof jacket with sunscreen bands and a cable in the pocket to recharge a cellphone, or jeans that keep your body temperature stable. Once mainly the purview of athletic gear - with moisture-wicking shirts and trousers and then clothing that can track motion, heart rate, and body temperature - the new trend for fashion designers is to take everyday wear and transform it using new technologies.

This is clothing made from specially woven fabric with touch-screen control capabilities that can be designed in such a way to visually stand out or go unnoticed depending on designers' wishes.

French-based fashion company Spinal Design, for example, has created jeans that can give wearers with directions without having to whip out the mobile at every single intersection.

Through blue tooth sensors stitched into the jeans' waistband, the smart phone stays out of sight.

"You put a destination into the pap (and) sensors will vibrate right if you need to turn right, left if you need to turn left," Spinal innovation director Romain Spinal told AFP.

In 2015, the company from the eastern French town of Mulhouse designed a bikini that tells women when it's time to apply more sun screen.

The two-piece retails for 149 euros ($163) and comes with a small detachable ultraviolet sensor that, through a smart phone or tablet, sends a "sun screen alert" when the sunbather's skin needs more protective cream.

The detector is calibrated to the wearer's skin type and how much of a tan she wants to get, and is "virtually devoid of any radiation," Spinal said.

The Spinal jeans, made in France, cost 150 euros and also have email notification capabilities.

"They will vibrate differently depending on whether the message received is from your family, your friends or work, in a way that you won't have to constantly check your email on weekends or on vacation," Spinal said.

On their end, Google and Levi expect to release their denim jacket sometime this year, but it will come with a hefty $350 price tag due in part to its special interactive fabric that allows the jacket's wearer to order various products online.

Other international etch and fashion companies have also jumped on the "smart" denim bandwagon.

Using thermo-regulated fabric and microfiber cloth popular in athletic wear, Brazilian textile maker Vicugna Tex til has designed denims that will keep the wearer's core temperature stable.

American designer Cone Denim for its part has blended its denims with technical textile fibres from equipment used on motorcycles - this to better tout the sturdiness of its clothes.

But these companies recognise that there has to be more to "smart" jeans than just fashion sense and connected capabilities and that means making sure they are environmentally friendly.

"The consumer demands greater traceability and ecology, especially when it comes to denim because it is a product that is a bit controversial," said Marion Foret, fashion products chief for Premiere Vision Paris, which organises trade shows for the textile and clothing sector, including the denim show.

Denim is a product "that doesn't always carry the best reputation, so textile makers are forced to use more ecological processes," Foret added, such as making denims with organic or traceable cotton, cleaning denims without water, and using dyes that won't pollute the land.

In keeping with that trend, Dutch fashion designer Pauline van Wongen makes denims using fabrics from used and already worn jeans.

UAE plans to drag an ICEBERG from Antarctica to provide drinking water for millions ( snip1)

DM

DUBAI

he National Advisor Bureau, headquartered in Masdar City, Abu-Dhabi, plans to source the massive blocks of ice from Heard Island, around 600 miles (1000 kilometres) off the coast of mainland Antarctica.

It will then transport them around 5,500 miles (8,800 km) to Fujairah, one of the seven emirates which make up the UAE.

One iceberg could provide enough for one million people over five years, according to the company.

And the scheme could begin as early as the start of 2018.

The firm's director says they have already travelled the transportation route and used simulators to check the feasibility of the scheme, according to reports in Gulf News.

Speaking to the site about what he is calling the UAE Iceberg Project, Abdullah Mohammad Sulaiman Al Shehi said: 'Our simulator predicts that it will take up to one year [to tow an iceberg to UAE].

'We have formulated the technical and financial plan. Towing is the best method. We will start the project in beginning of 2018.

'We want it mainly for the water. It could also be good for tourism and the weather.'

The UAE is one of the most arid countries and one of the top 10 most water-scarce in the world, due to its extremely arid climate, which receives less than four inches (100 mm) of rainfall per year.

Despite that, it consumes more water than double the global national average putting the country at severe risk of droughts over the next 25 years.

Fishing with guns on a lake under threat in Kenya ( SNIP2)

AFP

LOWARENGAK

The beach looks ready for war: in the sparse lakeshore shade hundreds wait, sweaty from the heat, weapons at their feet.

In Kenya's hot, dry and lawless north even the fishermen are armed, but guns will not save them.

They live on Lake Turkana, the biggest desert lake on earth and a World Heritage Site, but the lake is threatened and so is their way of life.

"There are fewer and fewer fish," said 41-year-old Maurice Echerait, sitting next to handmade nets with discarded plastic bottles for floats by the ramshackle row of improvised shelters that make up Nayenae camp.

The reason, he says, lies 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwards up the Omo River, Turkana's main tributary, and rises 243 metres (797 feet) into the sky: 'Gibe III', Africa's tallest hydroelectric dam unveiled by Ethiopia last year.

The dam is now filling up so Turkana's water levels are falling and the seasonal flooding that helps the fish breed is disrupted.

"The fish that are left are all gathered in the Omo delta" to the north, which is rich in nutrients, Echerait said.

Life in Kenya's arid north is a relentless battle for scarce resources, and the changing fish patterns mean the traditional, sometimes deadly, rivalry has intensified between the neighbouring Turkana and Dessanech people.

"Now that we put our nets in the same places, in the delta, there is fighting on the water," Echerait said.

"We don't negotiate when we meet the Dessanech, we fire on sight and so do they," said Echerait, whose cousin was killed in a shootout late last year.

Nayenae camp looks like a militant outpost, stocked with AK-47s, G3s and FAL rifles. Fishing boats are camouflaged with thick stripes of jade green and pastel blue "to go unnoticed" among the delta's plants and waters, said Echerait.

In the past, a good catch meant nets overflowing with carp, perch and tilapia. Today, fishermen are happy to return to shore with their lives.

"One single river, the Omo, contributes 90 percent of the total freshwater inflow into Lake Turkana," said Sean Avery, a hydrologist, who studies the lake, "so if there's any change in that one river system, it's going to have a direct impact."

Ethiopia's impact assessments for Gibe III - just one of a series of dams planned for the Omo - "do not take into account the possible consequences on the other side of the border," said Avery, where 300,000 people depend on fishing.

When the dam began to fill two years ago the Omo's flow decreased and the lake dropped by two metres, drying out the tilapia's shallow breeding grounds. Once the dam is full this problem will be reversed, but the long-term impact on seasonal flooding is of greater concern.

John Malala, of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, said 60 percent of Turkana's fish "rely on the river Omo to breed because they are migratory fish."

No flooding means no migration and no breeding. Ethiopia has promised to trigger artificial floods, but they are untested.

"If I knew where this dam was I would go and break it down myself!" said Loito Ibuya, an enraged young fisherman in a camouflage T-shirt.

Like others in Nayenae, Ibuya abandoned his village, 10 km to the north, because it was too close to the Dessanech and he refuses to move any further south because he would be further from the delta and fuel costs for his outboard motor would increase.

Fishermen, he said, were betrayed by successive Kenyan governments which marginalised and neglected the Turkana region for generations and now seems more interested in buying Ethiopian electricity from Gibe III than protecting their interests.

But Ethiopia's ambitions are not only electrical but agricultural, and the impact on the lake could prove catastrophic.

Irrigation projects for sugar cane and cotton plantations downstream of Gibe III will require the diversion of unknown quantities of river water.

Uncertainty and controversy surround these plans but Ethiopia's taciturn government does little and says less to dispell concerns.

Analysing satellite imagery, the pressure group Human Rights Watch estimated that roughly a third of 100,000 hectares have already been planted, with possibly more to come.

"We've seen figures mooted of up to 450,000 hectares (1.1 million acres), that would remove 50 percent of the river," said Avery.

The lake would then drop by dozens of metres, splitting in two across its narrow, shallow waist in a replay of the Aral Sea, which was drained by the diversion of rivers for irrigation in Central Asia.

Alarmed by these existential dangers, some Turkana and Dessanech leaders began peace talks in March. Michael Irgiena, a Dessanech fisherman who crossed the lake to parley, asked: "When the lake is empty, what will we have been fighting for?"

Amazon backs booming Britain after announcing plans to build major technology centre in Cambridge (SNIP3)

GN

LONDON

n a major vote of confidence in Brexit Britain, Amazon announced plans last night to build a major technology hub in Cambridge.

The development centre for more than 400 scientists, engineers and mathematicians is expected to open this autumn.

It will increase the number of technology experts Amazon employs in the city to 550 as it steps up investment in its voice-activated Echo speaker and Prime Air delivery drones.

Amazon have announced plans last night to build a major technology hub in Cambridge

The news – a major boost for Theresa May as she locks horns with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over Brexit ahead of the general election – came as figures showed the British economy was picking up pace.

Welcoming the Amazon investment, digital and culture minister Matt Hancock said: ‘This is fantastic. Amazon’s increased investment is another vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading centre of invention and innovation.’

Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s chief executive of worldwide consumer retail, told the Financial Times: ‘The UK is such a great place to recruit. For us, it’s a place we will continue to invest in heavily.’

Amazon has invested £6.4billion across the UK since 2010 and has pledged to create 5,000 jobs here this year, taking its full-time workforce to 24,000.

It came as it emerged the economy has bounced back strongly after slowing at the start of the year. A rebound in services and construction, plus the best manufacturing performance for three years, put Britain on course for growth of 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

The news comes as a major boost for Theresa May as she locks horns with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over Brexit ahead of the general election

The news comes as a major boost for Theresa May as she locks horns with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over Brexit ahead of the general election

This is twice the 0.3 per cent in the first three months, according to research group IHS Markit, whose index of activity in the services sector – in which scores above 50 show growth – rose from 55 in March to 55.8 in April, the best this year.

In addition, the pro-EU Confederation of British Industry said export orders at small and medium-sized manufacturers were rising at their fastest since 2011.

Chris Beauchamp, from the City trading firm IG, said: ‘Juncker can bluster all he likes, but the UK sails ahead.’

RedBull Doodle Art concludes (SNIP4)

Our staff reporter

KARACHI : Some of the best doodles received through the recently concluded Red Bull Doodle Art project in Pakistan which were showcased at MEWS Cafe, Karachi the event was largely attended by the entertainment and media fraternity.

It goes without saying that talent has no limit in Pakistan and what was experienced in Karachi was a testament to the former claim. Out of the 812 doodles that were received for the Red Bull Doodle Art project in Pakistan this year, 25 best doodles were displayed for Karachiites to witness the common habit of doodling in a rather innovative, creative and interactive fashion. The Meet & Greet session was largely attended by celebrities, media personalities and members of the art community. Umer Nadeem's doodle, winner of Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan 2017 project, was also displayed and appreciated by all those present.

The Meet & Greet session kicked-off with famous names such as Zhalay Sarhadi, music band Fuzon, Asad Ul Haq, Khalid Malik, Tapu Javeri, Adnan Pardesy to name a few gracing the event with their presence. "Red Bull has always been committed to promoting talent amongst the youth", said famous RJ, TV actor Khalid Malik. "Whether it's music, sport and now arts! They (Red Bull) are the initiators", Malik further added.

This was not the first but the third time the project was executed in Pakistan. This year 812 doodles were received via both submission online and submission box. Out of 812, 10 doodles were shortlisted based on the number of votes received. Once shortlisted Samya Arif, S.M. Raza and Saad Irfan, the three judges of the competition, reviewed each of the 10 doodles on April 21st with the aim to select the best doodle to both represent Pakistan and compete with some of the best doodlers from around the world at the Red Bull Doodle Art Global Final. After hours of discussion, thought and consideration the 3 judges crowned 'Umer Nadeem' from National College of Arts, Rawalpindi as Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan Winner 2017. Umer will now head to the Global Final where National Winners from at least 40 countries will be flown out to a yet to be determined location and participate in creating virtual reality art, which will then be exhibited at a global virtual gallery.

"A project of such nature opens a lot of opportunities for artist and non artist community of Pakistan to share their creativity" said Samya Arif, a famous visual artist based in Karachi and also one of the 3 judges of the competition. "It's a great endeavor and am glad to be part of it" further added Samya.

First test flight of stratospheric solar plane (snip5)

AFP

PAYERN

The first solar plane aimed at reaching the stratosphere made an initial low-altitude test flight over Switzerland Friday.

The SolarStratos, a super-light, sleek, white two-seater aircraft with long wings covered with solar panels, took off from Payerne at 8:00 am (0600 GMT), according to an AFP photographer at the airbase in western Switzerland.

"The maiden flight of the prototype ... went off without a hitch," the SolarStratos team said in a statement.

Pilot Damian Hischier took the craft for a seven-minute test flight, reaching an altitude of 300 metres (nearly 1,000 feet), it said.

"The group will now study the test flight results before scheduling a longer flight at higher altitude," the statement added.

Eventually, the plane is expected to be able to fly at an altitude of 25,000 metres (82,000 feet), an impossible feat using a propulsion-driven aircraft.

Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan, who is behind the project, aims to take the plane on its first stratospheric flight next year.

- Harness potential -

"We must continue to work hard to learn how to harness the potential of this solar-powered treasure," he said Friday.

"We want to demonstrate that with current technology, it is possible to go beyond what fossil fuels offer."

The SolarStratos is 8.5 metres long, with long wings covered with 22 square metres (237 square feet) of solar panels, which are meant to provide it with 24 hours of autonomous flying time.

The plane weighs just 450 kilos (992 pounds).

Domjan, who in 2012 became the first person to sail around the world in a fully solar-powered boat, is aiming to go on a five-hour mission into the stratosphere: two hours up and three hours back.

The stratosphere lies above Earth's lowest atmospheric layer, called the troposphere.

At middle latitudes, the stratosphere runs from a lower boundary of about 10,000 metres to an upper boundary of about 50,000 metres.

Until now, reaching the stratosphere has required large quantities of energy or helium.

Reaching an altitude of 25,000 metres will pose huge technical and human challenges, SolarStratos points out on its website.

The plane and pilot will also be subject to temperatures as low as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), it said.

And for weight reasons, the aircraft will not be pressurised, forcing Domjan to wear a spacesuit, meaning he will not be able to get out of the plane using a parachute in the case of an emergency, SolarStratos said.

The project comes after two of Domjan's compatriots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, completed the first-ever round-the-globe trip in a solar plane last July, in a bid to showcase the possibilities for the future of renewable energy.

Iceland drills 4.7 km down into volcano to tap clean energy ( SNIP6)

AFP

REYKJAVIK

It's named after a Nordic god and drills deep into the heart of a volcano: "Thor" is a rig that symbolises Iceland's leading-edge efforts to produce powerful clean energy.

If successful, the experimental project could produce up to 10 times more energy than an existing conventional gas or oil well, by generating electricity from the heat stored inside the earth: in this case, volcanic areas.

Launched in August last year, the drilling was completed on January 25, reaching a record-breaking depth of 4,659 metres (nearly 3 miles).

At this depth, engineers hope to access hot liquids under extreme pressure and at temperatures of 427 degrees C (800 F), creating steam that turns a turbine to generate clean electricity.

Iceland's decision to harness the heat inside the earth in a process known as geothermal energy dates back to the 1970s and the oil crisis.

But the new geothermal well is expected to generate far more energy, as the extreme heat and pressure at that depth makes the water take the form of a "supercritical" fluid, which is neither gas nor liquid.

"We expect to get five to 10 times more power from the well than a conventional well today," said Albert Albertsson, an engineer at the Icelandic energy company HS Orka, involved in the drilling project.

To supply electricity and hot water to a city like Reykjavik with 212,000 inhabitants, "we would need 30-35 conventional high temperature wells" compared to only three or five supercritical wells, says Albertsson. The cost would be much less.

Scientists and the team working on the "Thor" drill project have two years to determine its success and the economic feasibility of the experiment, which is called the Iceland Deep Drilling Project (IDDP).

Situated not far from the Blue Lagoon, whose steaming blue waters attracted more than one million tourists last year, the IDDP overlooks craters formed by the last volcanic eruption 700 years ago that covered this part of the Reykjanes peninsula with a sea of lava.

The peninsula's moon-like landscape also attracted NASA training missions in 1965 and 1967, aiming to prepare astronauts for unknown landscapes they might encounter on the moon.

- CO2 emissions rising -

A Nordic island nation, rich in geysers with fountainlike jets of water and steam, hot springs and breathtaking volcanoes, Iceland is currently the only country in the world with 100 percent renewable electricity. Geothermal accounts for 25 percent, while the rest comes from hydroelectric dams.

But is Iceland a model for clean energy?

The answer is complex, according to Martin Norman, a Norwegian sustainable finance specialist at Greenpeace.

Although geothermal energy is still preferable to gas, coal and oil, it's not "completely renewable and without problems," he said.

"As soon as you start drilling you have issues to it, such as sulphur pollution and CO2 emission and they need to find solutions to deal with it," he added.

Albertsson agreed but said geothermal emissions were only "a fraction" compared to those produced by oil and natural gas. He added that recycling methods are progressing rapidly.

Iceland prides itself on being at the forefront of renewable energy, yet "it is far from meeting the international objectives in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Norman said.

The Institute of Economic Studies at the University of Iceland said in a February report that the country will not be able to abide by the COP21 climate change agreement signed in Paris in 2015.

Greenhouse gas emissions are rising in all sectors of the economy, except in fisheries and agriculture, it said.

And they are predicted to rise by between 53 and 99 percent by 2030 from 1999 levels, a far cry from the island nation's COP21 summit pledge to slash carbon pollution by 40 percent compared to the same benchmark.

The land of ice and fire, with a population of 338,000, expects to welcome more than two million foreign visitors this year.

With the frequent landing of charter planes, coaches weaving through the interior of the country, quads and powerful 4x4 driving over the black lava landscape and hotels sprouting up in the capital, the growing volume of holidaymakers is taking a toll on Iceland's environment.

Norman, of Greenpeace, fears the capital will turn into "a Costa del Reykjavik" due to the lure of the profits to be made and result in Icelanders giving up the country's unique nature.

In an interview with AFP, Icelandic Environment Minister Bjort Olafsdottir said she hopes her nation will find the political will to reach its COP21 goals.

"If we do nothing, if we don't take strong actions, we won't reach the Paris agreement goals. But that's not the plan," she said.

The current government has doubled taxes on CO2 emissions and financial incentives for polluting industries have been removed, she argued.

"It is the first step, probably it is not enough. We have to do it with the help of the industry," she said.

Iceland's long-term goal is to reduce the country's dependence on hydrocarbons by having all cars run on electric power.

Poisoning appears cause of mystery Liberia illness: WHO ( SNIP7)

AFP

GENEVA

Evidence suggests a mysterious illness that has killed 12 people in Liberia is linked to food or drink poisoning and is not a viral infection, the UN said Friday, confirming three new cases.

The World Health Organization said that as of Wednesday the number of patients had risen to 28, with the sickness still unexplained although Ebola and Lassa fever have been ruled out.

Results from ongoing tests at labs in the United States and Europe are still pending, but WHO spokesman Tarik Jaserevic told reporters in Geneva that "the overall risk of spread is low."

"These findings are indicative of a point source of infection", he added, explaining that the leading theory being investigated was "food, drink or water poisoning."

The fact that the cases appeared tied to one funeral further suggested that an isolated poisoning was to blame.

Liberia first started registering incidents of the mystery sickness on April 23, triggering memories of the devastating West African Ebola epidemic that began in late 2013.

WHO and medical charity Doctors Without Borders have said the warning system put in place in Liberia after the Ebola crisis prompted fast action following the recent deaths.

The unexplained illness was first seen in coastal Sinoe County and has since been registered in the capital Monrovia. It causes fever, vomiting, headaches and diarrhoea.

Severe turbulence hits Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight ( SNIP8)

AFP

KUALA

Five passengers were injured after a Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight was hit by "severe turbulence", the budget carrier said Friday.

Flight D7 377 from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, which had 291 passengers and 11 crew members on board, suffered the turbulence mid-flight Thursday.

The Airbus A330 - 300 aircraft managed to land safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

"Five injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the airport upon landing," the airline said in a statement.

"All other passengers were attended to by ground staff and provided with necessary assistance."

AirAsia X did not comment on the extent of the injuries or if hospitalisation was required.

An unverified mobile video clip apparently taken on board the flight was being shared on social media, The Star newspaper reported.

The footage, seen by AFP, showed a flight stewardess on the floor and a flight steward tightly gripping onto the side compartments in the plane for balance.

Sounds of someone crying could be heard, and food and some utensils were strewn about on the floor.

A stewardess who was seated was composed and told the others: "Guys, alright, don't be panicked okay. It's going to be alright."

Towards the end of the video a few of the crew members can be seen getting up from the floor and trying to quickly get seated.

Noise pollution risks animals' survival in the wild: study ( SNIP9)

AFP

MIAMI

Human noise is polluting more than half of natural protected areas in the United States, to such an extent that it could interfere with animals' ability to hunt and survive, researchers said Thursday.

Sounds were recorded at 492 sites meant as havens for biodiversity across the country, said the report in the journal Science.

Researchers found that background noise exceeded three decibels (dB) in 63 percent of protected areas, it said.

In 21 percent of areas, background noise was 10 dB higher than it would have been without the influence of humans.

This meant between "a doubling and tenfold increase in sound levels above natural," said lead author Rachel Buxton, a conservation biologist at Colorado State University.

Another way to look at it, Buxton said, is that human-caused noise has reduced the area where natural sounds can be heard by 50 and 90 percent.

"So if you could have heard something at 100 feet (30 meters) away, now you can only hear it from 10 to 50 feet away," she said.

A computer algorithm was used to estimate the baseline for natural sounds in an area, based on its unique features.

The sources of the extra noise include oil and gas exploration, fracking for natural gas, timber and mining activities, motorcycles and vehicle traffic, and just general human development.

The impact of the added noise could be vast.

"Birds may have a harder time finding a mate, or a prey species may not be able to hear the approach of a predator and may be more likely to be eaten," Buxton said.

"Even if only one species is actually being affected by noise directly, these impacts may cascade through an ecological community."

Researchers said the study shows that human noise pollution, while often considered a city problem, is much more far-reaching than previously understood.

Wolves return to Denmark for first time in 200 years ( SNIP10)

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - At least five wolves, including one female, have returned to Denmark for the first time in two centuries, a zoologist who has obtained DNA evidence said on Thursday.

The predators came from Germany to settle in western Denmark's agricultural region, the least densely populated in the Scandinavian country.

Peter Sunde, scientist at the University of Aarhus, told AFP the wolves must have walked more than 500 kilometres (310 miles).

"We think these are young wolves rejected by their families who are looking for new hunting grounds," the researcher added.

Scientists have established a genetic profile from the faeces of five wolves - four males and one female - but there could be more.

Sunde said researchers had suspected since 2012 that wolves had entered Denmark. "Now we have evidence (including) that there's one female," signalling the possibility of giving birth this spring, he said.

Proof was also established through the wolves' fingerprints and video surveillance showed their location, which scientists refuse to reveal out of fear that it will attract hunters.

"We're following that. The wolf is an animal we're not allowed to hunt so we must protect it," Henrik Hagen Olesen, spokesman at the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, told AFP.

Exterminated by hunters, wolves had been completely extinct in Denmark since the beginning of the nineteenth century.

In other Nordic countries with a higher wolf population, culling the species, protected by the Bern Convention, is under a fierce debate between inhabitants, farmers, hunters, the government, the European Union and wildlife activists.

India proposes no-fly list of disruptive passengers ( topbrief)

AFP

NEW DELHIIndia on Friday announced plans to create a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, weeks after a controversial politician attacked a flight steward.

The civil aviation ministry proposed banning passengers based on three categories of unruly behaviour, ranging from lewd comments and sexual harassment to damaging aircraft and murderous assault.

Depending on the severity of disruption, a passenger could find himself on the no-fly list for anything from three months to an unlimited period.

The move came after Hindu nationalist lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad made national headlines by repeatedly striking a steward on an Air India flight.

The national carrier barred Gaikwad from its flights after he admitted whacking the 60-year-old steward roughly two dozen times with his sandal during an altercation over seating on a flight from Pune to New Delhi.

He was forced to take trains to attend sessions at the national parliament, until the ban was overturned last month when the government intervened.

"To have a national no-fly list where we've identified individuals based on unruly or disruptive behaviour, who are jeopardising airline safety, will in fact be quite unique and India is blazing a new trail in this regard," junior civil aviation minister, Jayant Sinha, said at a press conference.

Banned passengers, except those identified as threats by security agencies, will be able to appeal their no-fly status to a quasi-judicial committee for review.

The list, which will be maintained by the country's civil aviation regulator, will be made optional for other airlines to use and "prohibit that person from flying for that period or any other appropriate period less than the period for which he has been banned".

The draft of the no-fly list will be on the ministry's website for one month for expert and general feedback before it is made official.

"The whole process is expected to take about two months. By June 30 it should be possible for us to come out with the final decision," civil aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said.

Bangladesh coal plant could cause 6,000 early deaths: Greenpeace ( snip11)

AFP

DHAKA

A giant coal-fired power plant approved by Bangladesh could drastically worsen air pollution for millions and cause the e