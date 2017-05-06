KARACHI : Some of the best doodles received through the recently concluded Red Bull Doodle Art project in Pakistan which were showcased at MEWS Cafe, Karachi the event was largely attended by the entertainment and media fraternity.

It goes without saying that talent has no limit in Pakistan and what was experienced in Karachi was a testament to the former claim. Out of the 812 doodles that were received for the Red Bull Doodle Art project in Pakistan this year, 25 best doodles were displayed for Karachiites to witness the common habit of doodling in a rather innovative, creative and interactive fashion. The Meet & Greet session was largely attended by celebrities, media personalities and members of the art community. Umer Nadeem's doodle, winner of Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan 2017 project, was also displayed and appreciated by all those present.

The Meet & Greet session kicked-off with famous names such as Zhalay Sarhadi, music band Fuzon, Asad Ul Haq, Khalid Malik, Tapu Javeri, Adnan Pardesy to name a few gracing the event with their presence. "Red Bull has always been committed to promoting talent amongst the youth", said famous RJ, TV actor Khalid Malik. "Whether it's music, sport and now arts! They (Red Bull) are the initiators", Malik further added.

This was not the first but the third time the project was executed in Pakistan. This year 812 doodles were received via both submission online and submission box. Out of 812, 10 doodles were shortlisted based on the number of votes received. Once shortlisted Samya Arif, S.M. Raza and Saad Irfan, the three judges of the competition, reviewed each of the 10 doodles on April 21st with the aim to select the best doodle to both represent Pakistan and compete with some of the best doodlers from around the world at the Red Bull Doodle Art Global Final. After hours of discussion, thought and consideration the 3 judges crowned 'Umer Nadeem' from National College of Arts, Rawalpindi as Red Bull Doodle Art Pakistan Winner 2017. Umer will now head to the Global Final where National Winners from at least 40 countries will be flown out to a yet to be determined location and participate in creating virtual reality art, which will then be exhibited at a global virtual gallery.

"A project of such nature opens a lot of opportunities for artist and non artist community of Pakistan to share their creativity" said Samya Arif, a famous visual artist based in Karachi and also one of the 3 judges of the competition. "It's a great endeavor and am glad to be part of it" further added Samya.