TEHRAN - Authorities in Iran's Shiite Muslim clerical capital Qom have banned the use of hookah water pipes in public in a fresh crackdown on smokers, local media reported on Thursday. "Consuming tobacco or using hookah pipes are forbidden in coffee houses, traditional eateries, restaurants, cafes, hotels, hostels, parks and all other public places," prosecutor Mehedi Kahe said, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Kahe said the ban - set to be made public in the next few days - was taken on health grounds and warned that any establishments breaking the rules will be shuttered.