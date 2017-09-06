BUCHAREST:- Romania said it would kill or relocate 140 bears and 97 wolves following a rise in the number of attacks on humans, sparking outrage from animal rights groups. The measures aim to “prevent important damages and protect public health and safety”, the environment ministry said in a statement. A government-appointed commission of scientists backed the move, saying that it did not “endanger the conservation of these two species”. The decision to let the authorities carry out the killings also “prevents trophy hunting”, according to the experts.