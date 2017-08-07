DHAKA - Authorities at Bangladesh’s main international airport on Sunday arrested a man accused of posing as a wheelchair user in an elaborate plot to smuggle 25 kilograms of gold past customs. The bullion bust, worth an estimated $1.5 million, was the largest this year by airport officials in Bangladesh, which have been battling a record surge in gold smuggling in recent years. Customs officials became suspicious when they noticed Jamil Akhter, who was using a wheelchair as he cleared immigration, had travelled overseas 13 times this year.