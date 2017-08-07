ISLAMABAD - Partial eclipse of Moon would be expected on August 7-8, also visible in Pakistan. According to a senior official of Met office Ghulam Murtaza, eclipse of Moon will be visible from the western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Antarctica, Africa and most of Europe.

It will also be visible in Pakistan, he said adding, the timing of the lunar eclipse visibility here would be the penumbral eclipse begins at 20-50 PST on night of August 7, whereas partial eclipse begins at 22-23 PST, which would turn into greatest eclipse at 23-20 PST. The partial eclipse would ends on 00-18 PST (on August 08th), and the penumbral eclipse would end at 01-51 PST (on August 8th).

He further informed that at total solar eclipse would also occur on 20th and 21st August, which would not visible in Pakistan.

It will be visible from North America, NS America. Total eclipse will be visible from North Pacific, US, and South Atlantic, he informed. The penumbral solar eclipse would begin at 20-47 PST while the total phase to begin at 21-50 PST which would turned into greatest eclipse at 23-26 PST. The total phase would end at 01-02 PST (on August, 21st) whereas the penumbral eclipse would end on 02-04 PST. The magnitude of the eclipse would be 1.0306.