KARACHI-Sindh Tourism and Culture Department has announced the dates for Karachi Art Summit, to be held from 21st March till 8th April in Karachi.

The inaugural brunch for the summit was held on 5th March 2017 at Flemish Restaurant by founder of the Karachi Art Summit, Zainab Jafri, for which PR and Media was handled by Take-II.

The opening ceremony will be held at National Museum on 21st March featuring artisans and performers across country.

The main aim of the Karachi Art Summit is to bring visual art into public spaces to invite, encourage, and even impose public engagement on the audience. Projects will be created to interact with the viewers to create a stage that is autonomous and reachable.

The Karachi Art Summit will bring together modernism, distinction and criticality through a multiplicity of curatorial strategies in order to showcase artists from Pakistan to the world while also strengthening a regional art exchange that benefits communities on a larger scale. Pakistan has begun to feature prominently on the global map with the many ingenious interests that arise with the international accomplishments of its artists. These achievements reflect the depth and vitality of art production in the country that is garnering the attention of the entire world.

While talking to the media, President Faysal Bank, Mr. Nauman Ansari stated, “Karachi Art Summit is one of its kind event, just as the Karachi & Lahore Eat Festival. Faysal Bank takes pride in taking the lead in bringing such events to our people. Showcasing art and being able to express with it in front of a larger audience is something new to the people of Karachi which is why, this event will demonstrate expertise of renowned artists to the general public.”

Mehreen, Munezeh Ali and Zainab Jafri