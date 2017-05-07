BEIJING-Chinese internet giant Tencent said Saturday its messaging app WeChat had been blocked in Russia, adding it was in touch with authorities to resolve the issue. WeChat, known as Weixin in China, is the world’s most popular messaging service, with 889 million global users by the end of 2016. As well as messaging, it also offers payment, ride-hailing and other services, and Tencent has ambitions to spread the app beyond China. It is unclear how many users WeChat has in Russia. “We’re experiencing a block and we’re deeply sorry,” a Tencent official said on a company microblog. “Russian regulations say online service providers have to register with the government but WeChat doesn’t have the same understanding (of the rules),” the official added. A spokesman for Russia’s telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said the messaging service “did not provide its contact information for the register of information distribution organisations.” “We are sending letters to iTunes and Google Play to block the app. We await a reaction.