CHICAGO-As a police officer patrolling the streets of Chicago, Antoinette Alcazar admits to being overwhelmed at times, needing escape from the everyday tragedies of life in the United States’s murder capital. “I see a lot of people get shot. I’ve seen a lot of people take their last breath,” says Alcazar.

“Walking into my studio, turning on some music and just taking the brush to a canvas helps me process that.”

Alcazar is one of 17 serving or recently retired policemen and women whose work is on display at a new exhibition in Chicago - a city where more than 1,000 people have been shot this year alone and around 200 murdered.

Officers are witness to some of the city’s worst violence, the first at crime scenes and often responsible for breaking terrible news to victims’ loved ones. Some of the art on display in the city’s first exhibition of police officers’ works provides a stark illustration of how that shocking violence affects officers. Entitled “Dimensions: An Exploration of Artistic Expression of Chicago Police Officers,” the exhibition features 56 artworks, including photography, paintings, charcoal drawings and steel sculptures.