TOKYO:- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima in Japan on Friday but there was no risk of a tsunami, officials said. The quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) at 04:59 pm (0759 GMT), 255 kilometres east of Ishinomaki, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake posed no tsunami risk. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive and deadly tsunami, which smashed into the Fukushima nuclear power station and sparked the world’s worst atomic accident since Chernobyl in 1986.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Oct-2017 here.
6.0-magnitude quake hits off Japan coast
