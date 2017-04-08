ISLAMABAD: Depression affects people of all ages, from all walks of life, in all countries and is clearly associated with poor prognosis and rapid progression of chronic illnesses, including ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

This was stated in a research study conducted by a faculty member of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the results of which were shared in a meeting on Friday, World Health Day.

The research on the comparative analysis of mental stress and related risk factors among newly diagnosed diabetic patients found that depression was clearly associated with poor prognosis and rapid progression of chronic illnesses, including ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

Further, it found that 97 per cent of diabetes patients were suffering from some level of mental stress.

Moreover, a research conducted to evaluate the spatial design of the emergency departments at a hospital in the capital had shown that depression was also closely associated with building structures and environment as well.

According to AIOU’s Home and Health Science Department Chairperson Dr Nomana Anjum, they were working on a plan to create awareness about the hazards of a sedentary lifestyle and factors prevalent in the environment that lead to depression and other mental problems.

She added that depression causes mental anguish and impacts people’s ability to carry out even the simplest of everyday tasks. It is, therefore, imperative to educate the world about preventive measures.

Moreover, Dr Anjum said her department was researching other depression-related aspects and studies are also being conducted on the role of antioxidants in managing Schizophrenia, the role of omega-3 in managing major depressive disorders, and the status of Vitamin-D in depression, anxiety, and stress.

Earlier, during the meeting to review the ongoing academic activities relating to health and nutrition, AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddique said that social and community-based issues needed special attention at all levels, including the academia.

Being a major educational institution in the public sector, Prof Dr Siddiqui said that necessary changes were being incorporated into the university’s existing curriculum to enable students and researchers to understand what depression was and how to avoid it or get out of it.

In this regard, he said that the varsity had conducted a number of research-based studies at the MS and PhD levels in recent years.

The varsity had recently developed a design through a research study which proposed expanding outdoor spaces in the twin cities for physical activities for adolescent school girls.

The proposed design suggested ways and means improve safety, security, accessibility, comfort and provision of facilities in specific parks and playgrounds of schools and colleges in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.