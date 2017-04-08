According to The Independent, The start of World War Three is predicted almost as often as the end of the world; although with today's nuclear capabilities and global tensions, many are worrying about the future.

As Trump sends missiles into Syria - in response to the devastating chemical weapon attack on civilians – further conflict with Syria or possibly even Russia becomes more feasible.

Trump dispatched 59 Tomahawk missiles yesterday, targeting an airfield where it’s said the chemical weapon attack was launched from. This is the first time the US has been a direct combatant against the Syrian regime.

In a coincidence we all hope isn’t prophetic, the US entered World War One exactly 100 years ago on the day Trump ordered the military intervention in Syria.

On April 6 1917, Congress voted to enter the then bloodiest war history had ever seen, which had already been raging for three years.

The war took the lives of more than 17 million worldwide.

Historians argue that US' intervention altered the outcome of the war, and the course of history.