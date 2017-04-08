SYDNEY:- An Australian blogger who lied about having brain cancer and claimed to have cured herself with natural therapies has been ordered to pay Aus$30,000 (US$22,600) in legal costs. Belle Gibson, 25, launched a popular cookbook and smartphone app in 2013 on the back of assertions she had overcome the disease through alternative remedies such as Ayurvedic medicine and a diet free of gluten and refined sugar. But in 2015 she admitted to an Australian magazine that she had made up the diagnosis. The Federal Court, which found her guilty of misleading the public last month, said she had 60 days to pay Aus$30,000 in legal costs incurred by Consumer Affairs Victoria, which brought the case, or face possible jail time.