According to Haaretz, Israeli-Arab journalist Lucy Aharish interrupted her nightly newscast on Israel's Channel 2 to address the chemical attack in Syria. The first Arab to host the nightly news in Israel spoke in English as she ripped into the world's Arab leaders, calling them "traitors."

“The images that struck us yesterday are not fake news, but old news,” Aharish said addressing the images of dozens of Syrians murdered by a chemical attack that world leaders have blamed on Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“Where is the Arab leadership? Where are you, traitors? Have you forgotten your own people?" Aharish continued.

"A week ago the Arab League held a summit meeting, they sat their with suits and ties, they spoke about peace, about negotiations, prosperity, about the fight against terror."

“Their blood is screaming in Arabic,” she insisted.

This was not the first time Aharish spoke in English to address atrocities in Syria. On December 15, 2017, Aharash denounced the seige on Aleppo as a holocaust.

“Right now, in Halab, Syria, just an eight-hour drive from Tel Aviv, a genocide is taking place,” said Aharish, using the Arabic name for Aleppo. “You know what? Let me be more accurate: It is a holocaust. Yes, a holocaust."