LONDON-A stomach churning video shows a daredevil hanging bricks from his eyes and bending a metal bar in his mouth. The footage was taken at a what is described as a ‘stunt school’ in Pakistan. The clip that lasts just over one minute isn’t for the faint-hearted.

It begins with a man attaching metal clips to his eyelids. As the camera pans down the audience can see that the clips are attached to rope which is tied to bricks. He proceeds to dangle the bricks from his eyes. Later the same man bends a metal bar in his mouth. Other stunts are shown in the video, taken in Mastung, Balochistan, including balancing on spikes. Another section of the film shows a man being stretched by two motorbikes attached to both feet with rope.