LAHORE-The entire picture wall of Lahore Fort has been illuminated. 90 lights have been used on 1400 feet long wall. This is done with a cost of Rs. 1.95 million. There are various decorative schemes used on the facade including the typologies of glazed tile mosaic work, filigree work, fresco painting, brick imitation work, glazed lime plaster, pietra dura work, stone fret work, cut and dressed brick work and terracotta screens.

Established as the world’s largest mural Picture Wall, it was exquisitely decorated with glazed tile and faience mosaics, embellished brickwork, filigree work and frescos during the Mughal period in the reign of Emperor Jahangir in 1624 AD and completed under Emperor Shah Jahan’s reign in 1632 AD. It is 1450’x50’ (450 meters long and 17 meters high) wall seen right there as you enter the Lahore Fort. Each individual mosaic gives us an insight into the life and entertainment in the royal courts, such as battles scenes, royal portraits, mythical creatures, dance and music and geometric patterns; these unique elements became the principal reason for the Lahore Fort being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.

Najamussaqib Director Conservation was of the view “ In September 2015, the Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan began the documentation, presentation and promotion of the Lahore Fort Picture Wall, with financial support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture facilitated by the Walled City of Lahore Authority.”

“Now we have illuminated this wall for the first time in the history of Pakistan. This type of project is planned to start with the night tourism in Lahore which is long awaited by the tourists. With the development of Greater Iqbal Park I think this will become a good route for the tourists at night,” he said.

Director General Walled city Lahore Authority (WCLA)Kamran Lashari said “This is world’s largest picture wall, and it was sad that people were unaware of it. This was one of the neglected parts of the Lahore Fort. We have now made it look beautiful at night as well so that it attracts people.” “The view at night is amazing for the tourists. We are also working on the prototype project of the picture wall in which two panels are being conserved under the supervision of foreign experts. I am happy that Aga Khan Trust for Culture is partner with us in this project also, because in my opinion they have best of the knowledge on conservation of heritage sites,” Kamran said.