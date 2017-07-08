CALIFORNIA-Animal control officers served a search warrant in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and found several venomous snakes, deadly reptiles and a pool of alligators.

A neighbor alerted authorities after a cobra escaped the house and was found slithering across the property of the adjacent house. The neighbor ran over the snake with his car before placing the call. This was the second time a venomous snake had escaped and entered someone else’s property.

The owner of the house with the collection of deadly animals had a permit to hold the animals, but not in the manner they were held at the property, authorities said.

“It appears that, despite the multiple levels of permits, approvals, and periodic inspections required, the permit holder was housing deadly venomous snakes in an unauthorized, densely populated, residential neighborhood, and in such a manner that they posed a substantial risk to public safety,” a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Coltrol stated. “All of the agencies involved share serious concerns for the potential that some unsuspecting person or pet may be injured or killed as a result of the failure to maintain these restricted species as required, and are working together to identify and remove the hazard.”

When officers entered the home, they found a nest full of poisonous snakes, reptiles, and a pool of eight alligators.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the same property allowed an albino monocled cobra to escape in 2014. It took four days to find the snake, during which time it became somewhat of a celebrity on Twitter and generated news headlines such as “Albino Cobra Continues Its Suburban Reign Of Terror.” The snake was eventually captured and put on display at the San Diego Zoo.