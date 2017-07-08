LONDON:- One of the few Turner paintings still in private hands sold for £18.5 million at auction in London. The German landscape of Ehrenbreitstein was first shown at the Royal Academy in 1835. It went under the hammer at Sotheby’s Old Masters sale last night. Ehrenbreitstein is one of only six major works by the artist not in a public collection — the last one to be put up for sale fetched £30 million in 2014. Last night’s sale made a total of £52.5 million from more than 70 lots. Alex Bell, the co-chairman of Sotheby’s Old Masters department, said: “A record number of lots found new homes, many of them attracting multiple bidders.

"The total, the number of bidders and the number of countries from which they came was significantly up on last year's sale, demonstrating that the market is stronger than ever with huge appetite for works of outstanding quality especially but not exclusively those that were fresh to the market."