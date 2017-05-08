DM WASHINGTON - It is a stunning view of a strange, swirling world. Nasa revealed this incredible image of Jupiter’s south pole.

It was created by citizen scientist Gabriel Fiset using data from the JunoCam instrument on Nasa’s Juno spacecraft. It shows dozens of gigantic oval storms dotting the cloudscape.

‘Approaching the pole, the organized turbulence of Jupiter’s belts and zones transitions into clusters of unorganized filamentary structures, streams of air that resemble giant tangled strings,’ NASA sayd. The image was taken on Dec 11, 2016, from an altitude of about 32,400 miles (52,200 kilometers) above the planet’s beautiful cloud tops.

It comes weeks after a Cassini revealed the ‘watercolor world’ of Saturn in unprecedented detail.

Astronomers have been captivated by the strange swirling patterns on the planet. They are caused by ‘megawinds’ among the fastest in the solar system that can reach 1,100mph. ‘When imaged at infrared wavelengths that pierce the planet’s upper haze layer, the high-speed winds of Saturn’s atmosphere produce watercolor-like patterns,’ Nasa explained.

With no solid surface creating atmospheric drag, winds on Saturn can reach speeds of more than 1,100 miles per hour (1,800 kilometers per hour) - some of the fastest in the solar system.

It comes after Nasa last week hailed a ‘new frontier’ after revealing some of the strongest evidence yet that alien life may exist on one of Saturn’s moons.

The space agency said that practically all the elements needed for life had been discovered in the same place in our solar system – on one of Saturn’s icy moons. The missing ingredient, hydrogen, was discovered for the first time on Enceladus during the deepest ever dive by Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft.

This hydrogen is now said to be ‘a potential source of chemical energy that could support microbes on the seafloor of Enceladus,’ the researchers revealed during a Nasa press conference yesterday. After 13 years exploring Saturn, the craft dove into high-powered jets of water spewing from the moon’s surface, where it found hydrogen gas.

The gas is the final piece of the puzzle following the discovery of water in an ocean under Enceladus’s surface.

It means Saturn’s sixth moon may have the same single-celled organisms with which life began on Earth, or more complex creatures still.

These organisms, still found on our planet within the darkest depths of our oceans, use hydrogen and carbon dioxide as fuel in a process known as ‘methanogenesis.’

‘What is intriguing about the data at Enceladus, with the hydrogen detection, is that we are now able to determine how much energy would be available from the methanogenesis reaction at Enceladus,’ said Chris Glein, Cassini INMS team associate at SwRI during the press conference. ‘We have made the first calorie count in an alien ocean.’

This, the researcher explained, is a major step in assessing the moon’s habitability. While they haven’t found life itself on Enceladus, Glein says the geochemical data ‘could allow for this possibility.’

Mary Voytek, senior astrobiologist at Nasa Headquarters, said last night: ‘This is a new frontier because this is the first time we have seen evidence of an alien food source in an ocean not on Earth. ‘We knew we had two of the key ingredients for life and now we have the third. This is the most exciting discovery in my eight-year career at Nasa.’

The building blocks of life on Enceladus are water, which no form of life on Earth can exist without, an energy source and six elements – carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulphur.

The last two of these, phosphorus and sulphur, have not yet been found in Enceladus’s ocean – but scientists suspect them to be there because the rocky core of the moon is believed to be chemically similar to meteorites containing them.

This now paves the way for further explorations to find life in our solar system.

‘Although we can’t detect life, we’ve found that there’s a food source there for it,’ said Hunter Waite, lead author of the Cassini study.

‘It would be like a candy store for microbes.’