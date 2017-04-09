Ottawa -A couple is celebrating after winning the lottery for the third time.



It was first, second and third time lucky for Barbara and Douglas Fink, who just hit the £4.9million jackpot. Previously, they only won prizes in the six figures.



After realising what happened, Barbara phoned her husband. ‘He didn’t answer, so I waited five minutes and tired again,’ she said.



‘That time, he picked up and I said, “I’ve done it again”.’ The Finks, from Canada, clearly have the golden touch butb have relatively simple dreams of what to do with the cash.



Barbara would like a new house, but they want to spend the rest on their daughters and grandchildren.



‘Family comes first – we want to make sure that our daughters and our grandkids are looked after,’ Barbara said.



They were already planning a trip to St Lucia, with money from their previous wins.



This time they entered Lotto 649, the Canadian lottery, and matched all six numbers to win C$8.2m – almost £5,000,000.