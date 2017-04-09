ATHENS-One of the world’s premier art events opened in Athens on Saturday, bringing a much-needed spotlight, artistic inspiration and visitor boost to crisis-hit Greece’s run-down capital.

Documenta 14, the contemporary art exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany, puts over 160 international artists on display across the city in over 40 public institutions, squares, cinemas, university campuses and libraries, showcasing painting, performances, sculpture and sound art.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who inaugurated the event with Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, said the event aims to break down “the political and economic barriers that divide us...to make us understand the world that surrounds us.”

Germans who look closer will discover that Greeks have gone through major hardship, Steinmeier said. And Greeks will find that other Europeans are not “cold and one-sided”.

“We can learn from each other...and we should do it more often in Europe...but this is only possible if we do not merely seek to confirm our stereotypes,” he said through a translator.

Documenta was originally launched in 1955 by art professor Arnold Bode to draw attention to works banned by the Nazis as degenerate. “Knowledge must be conquered again and again, lest it be forgotten. Democracy is under attack in many places, even in Europe,” former foreign minister Steinmeier said. The event has travelled outside its birthplace for the first time.

Some 860,000 people visited the last exhibition in 2012. Athens officials hope the Greek leg will draw over 6,500 visitors. In Kassel, the event will run from June to September 17.

In Athens, Documenta will be headquartered at the recently-completed National Museum of Contemporary Art, a former brewery inaugurated in October after years of restoration work. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the 100-day Greek leg is titled ‘Learning from Athens’. In choosing to co-host the event in the Greek capital, organisers said they were inspired by the country’s economic crisis and immigration challenges.