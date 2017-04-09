Bundi-A newborn declared dead by nurses was found ALIVE seconds before she was about to be cremated.

The baby girl, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks old, weighed just 350 grams when she was delivered by staff at the Pandit Brij Sunder Sharma General Hospital in Bundi, Rajasthan.

As the sick baby lay in hospital motionless, experts declared her dead and advised relatives to cremate her that day.

According to the India Times , the declaration was made by nursing staff without examination by a doctor or paediatrician.

The baby girl was born prematurely at 24 weeks (Photo: Caters Clips/Youtube)

And relatives soon realised the mistake when they noticed the baby’s heartbeats and breathing as they prepared to cremate her. The newborn was rushed back to hospital where she remains in intensive care. One relative said: “We had the delivery around 6am in the morning.

“They told us that the baby has expired and we should get her cremated.

“We took her for cremation and prepared everything. “When we lifted her towel, she was breathing. We brought her back to hospital and they admitted her to the intensive care unit.”

Another man, who appeared to be a doctor, said her survival was “hardly possible” An inquiry has been launched into the incident.