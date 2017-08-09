Peace Museum Vienna has featured Malala Yousafzai and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan in their gallery. This is a great achievement for Pakistan as this is the country that is often associated with terrorism. These two great peace workers have made it clear that Pakistan was, is and will remain a peaceful country.

Thanks for sharing our Peace Heroes. Please visit us n invite your friends to Blutgasse 3, Vienna. Meet also @Doctorzdf #GivePeaceAChance https://t.co/8dbrQPKHec — Peace Museum Vienna (@PeaceHeroesPMV) August 8, 2017





Peace Museum Vienna is a very ambitious and meaningful project located in Vienna, Austria’s capital city. Peace education is the central to both the current and long-term vision of Peace Museum Vienna. The featuring of these people in the renown museum is a accomplishment for the country.

Join our team and share your experience of working for #Peace. @PeaceHeroesPMV pic.twitter.com/ZU7vrmMkSk — Peace Museum Vienna (@PeaceHeroesPMV) August 1, 2017

Malala Yousafzai was also announced as the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education. Having received the prize at the age of 17, Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel laureate. This is another feather in her cap.

Khan Abdul Ghaffar, also known as Bacha Khan, was a Pashtun independence activist against the rule of the British Raj. He was a political and spiritual leader known for his nonviolent opposition, and a lifelong pacifist and devout Muslim. As a token of appreciation for his rigorous work, he has been featured in Vienna Museum.

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, @malala featured at the Peace Museum, Vienna pic.twitter.com/PIHLqwyG3D — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) August 8, 2017



