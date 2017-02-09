NEW DELHI-A hospital worker has been arrested after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a man breaking the leg of a three-year-old boy. The distressing video was taken in a private hospital in New Delhi, where the child was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for respiratory problems.

Reports from India claim the man became ‘annoyed’ by the boy’s crying.

It appears to show the man turn the child onto his stomach before twisting his leg in a manner which would have been excruciatingly painful.

It was only after the patient was transferred to another hospital after his condition deteriorated that the broken bone was discovered. Police were called after the CCTV images showed the culprit, Times Now reports.

A police spokesman told ABP News: ‘As per the complaint filed by the family, an attendant manhandled the child.

‘We have also been handed over the footage of the whole incident; and have initiated a probe to find out the truth.’