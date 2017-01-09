MOSCOW:- Hundreds of hardy cyclists on Sunday braved temperatures as low as minus 27 degrees celsius (-16.6 Fahrenheit) in Moscow to complete a mass bike ride through the snow-bound Russian capital. Participants - some dressed in outfits of Santa Claus and his Russian equivalent, Ded Moroz - pedalled along the bank of the frozen Moscow river in front of the Kremlin walls. Authorities said that “over 500” people took part in the 15-kilometre (nine-mile) event - designed to promote cycling in the sprawling city - after organisers refused to call it off despite a danger warning over the freezing temperatures.