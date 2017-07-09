The co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates said that Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai inspires him.

In his latest tweet he said,

You continue to inspire me, @Malala. Thanks to you, young women around the world can dream of a brighter future for themselves. https://t.co/PuPt6aKn8I — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 7, 2017





Bill Gates also said that because of Malala young girls around the world have started to dream for a brighter future.

On Friday Malala finished her schooling and joined Twitter. Within four hours of her joining the social media platform she had thousands of followers. Earlier her father Zia ud din Yousafzai was on twitter and Malala Fund was a handle that was active in spreading Malala’s message.