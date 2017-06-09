Washington:- After more than a year of speculation, Tesla has finally teased a look at its highly-anticipated Model Y crossover. At the Tesla Shareholders Meeting, Elon Musk unveiled a sneak-peek image of the company’s upcoming SUV – albeit bathed almost entirely in shadow. While the photo doesn’t disclose much, it does suggest the Model Y could forgo side-view mirrors, as the features are nowhere in sight in the head-on view. Musk also revealed a glimpse at Tesla’s semi-truck, which is slated to be unveiled in September. Since Musk first teased the Model Y in a quickly-deleted tweet back in October 2015, much about the vehicle has remained a mystery, The Verge reports.–Monitoring Desk