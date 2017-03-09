According to The Guardian, actor Jim Tavaré, who appeared in the film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is in intensive care after a head-on car crash left him with a broken neck and punctured lung.

He also suffered 15 broken ribs, breaks in his right leg and a fractured breastbone, his wife said in a post on his Facebook account. Her message did not give details about where the crash had taken place, although the actor spends most of his time in Los Angeles.

“This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision,” she wrote.

“He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck.

“He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

A host of fellow entertainers sent their best wishes to Tavaré after hearing the news.

A picture of Tavaré lying in a hospital bed and giving the thumbs up was also posted to his Facebook account. The Essex-born actor played Tom the Innkeeper in the Harry Potter film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he also co-wrote and starred in the Bafta-winning ITV series the Sketch Show.