LONDON - Mental health staff in the UK are working in a “powder keg” environment, as assaults by patients soar, a BBC investigation has revealed. Figures obtained by 5 live Investigates show there were more than 42,000 reported attacks on staff in 2016-17 in the mental health trusts who responded. The figure is more than a quarter higher than for the corresponding trusts four years earlier. Health bosses say violence on NHS staff is “completely unacceptable”.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-Oct-2017 here.
Rise in assaults on mental health staff
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus