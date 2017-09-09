TOKYO:- Do your feet smell bad? Just a little or absolutely awful? If you don’t dare to ask a friend, one Japanese start-up might have the answer with a new robot dog that will sniff your feet and give you a pitilessly honest verdict - even fainting if the stink is especially strong. Malodorous feet can be socially awkward in Japan where shoes are removed at the entrance to every home. Hana-chan - a play on the Japanese word for “nose” and a common girl’s nickname - is a helpful little robot mutt who will bark if she detects moderately whiffy toes, but will keel over if the pong is particularly pungent.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-Sep-2017 here.
New Japanese robot dog sniffs out smelly feet
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus