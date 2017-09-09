TOKYO:- Do your feet smell bad? Just a little or absolutely awful? If you don’t dare to ask a friend, one Japanese start-up might have the answer with a new robot dog that will sniff your feet and give you a pitilessly honest verdict - even fainting if the stink is especially strong. Malodorous feet can be socially awkward in Japan where shoes are removed at the entrance to every home. Hana-chan - a play on the Japanese word for “nose” and a common girl’s nickname - is a helpful little robot mutt who will bark if she detects moderately whiffy toes, but will keel over if the pong is particularly pungent.