A defiant half Pakistan-half Bosnian woman who stood up to English Defence League with a smile on her face said went with the intent of "showing support for anyone who was assaulted or harassed by them".

The image of Saffiyah Khan has been shared thousands of times since it was taken at Saturday's demonstration.

"I ended up going to the EDL rally because there is a history of harassment and assault of Muslims, vulnerable members of the public and people of colour at the the demos and outside of it,” she told in an interview with BuzzFeed.

Khan, from Birmingham, said she had intervened when she saw another woman surrounded by about 25 men.

She said she was completely low-key at the protest and didn't say anything until a Muslim woman in a blue headscarf was surrounded by EDL members.

Khan said the EDL leader put his finger in her face but she stood her ground because she is not easily intimidated by anyone.

"I didn't feel threatened in the slightest way," Khan said. "Though later the 25ish individuals who were circling [the woman in the blue headscarf] then came to circle me and the other individuals who had an issue with that situation."

The photo of Khan quickly went viral on social media. The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, Jess Phillips, praised Khan as a "real Brummy".

Who looks like they have power here, the real Brummy on the left or the EDL who migrated for the day to our city and failed to assimilate pic.twitter.com/bu96ALQsOL — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 8, 2017

And many, many others soon followed.

This lady in Birmingham ???????? pic.twitter.com/ONkzXc33lJ — Sister Alexis (@AlexisTrust) April 8, 2017

Some called the photo amazing.

Amazing picture ....Young woman stares down the face of racist hate during today's #EDL knuckle dragging protest. ???????? pic.twitter.com/mFAzL5LPdB — Brett (@599bt) April 8, 2017

Who looks like they have power here, the real Brummy on the left or the EDL who migrated for the day to our city and failed to assimilate pic.twitter.com/bu96ALQsOL — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 8, 2017