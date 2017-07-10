MADRID - An acrobat has fallen to his death in front of horrified onlookers at a festival in Madrid, sparking anger at organisers who refused to halt performances following the accident. Pedro Aunion Monroy, a Spanish performance artist living in Britain, tumbled around 30 metres (100 feet) during a dance routine at the Mad Cool event in the Spanish capital late Friday. “I regret to tell you he died today,” his sister Estefi Chaje posted on Facebook. “He was doing what he loved the most... We are devastated.”