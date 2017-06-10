NEWDELHI:- A legislator from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared war on a popular street snack, to general public bewilderment. Momos, steamed meat or vegetable dumplings, are often associated with Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. Ramesh Arora, from Indian-administered Kashmir, wants them banned for causing “life-threatening diseases”. He says they contain the food additive MSG which many Indians believe to be harmful. However, some global studies have shown that monosodium glutamate is not as unhealthy as it is made out to be. Reaction to Mr Arora’s campaign has ranged from amusement to outrage.