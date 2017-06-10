LOSANGELES (GN) - Radical concept has been unveiled by NASA at the at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
It could be the inspiration for future rovers for the first manned missions to the red planet. Electric vehicle has six wheels and is made entirely of carbon fibre and aluminium. Designed to accommodate four astronauts, it has its own detachable laboratory at first glance, it looks like the Batmobile.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 10-Jun-2017 here.