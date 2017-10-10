TOKYO:- A poodle’s dash for freedom briefly shut down one runway at a major Japanese airport Monday, forcing its owner to come out and catch the canine, police said. The fully-grown dog escaped at Tokyo’s Haneda airport while cargo crews were loading its cage onto a Japan Airlines flight bound for Naha in Okinawa around 8:50 am, airport police said. It appeared to enjoy its brief taste of freedom, dashing across a runway and sniffing around in grassy areas. But officials had to close one of four runways for a total of six minutes, causing delays for 14 flights, said a police spokesman.