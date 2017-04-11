KATHMANDU-Influential British DJ Paul Oakenfold has reached Mount Everest’s base camp where he plans to host the “highest party on earth”, performing a set at 5,380 metres (17,600 feet).

As climbing season in Nepal kicks into gear, few of the mountaineers heading to the world’s highest peak were likely expecting to be joined by the three-time Grammy nominated artist and his dance beats.

Oakenfold - whose three-decade long career has included collaborations with Madonna and U2 - is due to perform a set at base camp on Tuesday morning.

“We are here now doing sound checks. We are really looking forward to the show tomorrow. Everyone is really excited here,” Oakenfold told AFP by phone from base camp on Monday.

The 53-year-old artist said he had no trekking experience before he set out on the 10-day walk to Everest with a team of yaks and porters hauling the audio equipment needed for the event.

Oakenfold trained for four months before arriving in Nepal in between a hectic schedule of late night gigs, he said.