LAHORE - Muhammad Ishfaq, 43, sculptor who hails from the Sharaqpr Sharif, now lives here to give forth his artistic skills to his students. Ishfaq is an artiste whose hands have produced some of the marvelous murals of clay work of Lahore’s famous walled city gates. This scribe met him in his studio when he was chiseling out mural from special clay showing Hazoori Gate made on fiber sheet mural that would be installed at Packages Shopping Mall. “This is absolutely not an easy task. One must has to be vigilant and sharp-eyed while working on murals. We have to look for weather, environment as well as keep in mind the deadline,” Ishfaq said.

Sculpture making for him is a passion, which knows no bounds. He joined this field inspired by his father who was also an artiste. After intermediate level education he jumped into the mural making art in 1992 and never looked back.

His awe-inspiring artworks are on display at the Wagah Border Gallery in which portraits of martyrs of Pakistan Army are on display and visitors could have a glimpse of pride of the nation who laid their lives for the country.

Ishfaq feel pride on displaying of mural of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Hussain Shaheed in Lahore Cantt. “I think for an artiste and as a nationalist this is a pride moment and I will continue making the murals, portraits and drawings of our national heroes,” he said.

Ishfaq later did a diploma course from National College of Arts from mentors like Qaisar Yazdani who now works with him in the same studio.

Talking about his artwork, he said it takes 15 days to one month to complete one mural. His murals are on display in Rangers Headquarters also. He has made murals, sculptures, and drawings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

“No man is an island in himself. So artiste after completion of learning period should strive for joint ventures so he may experience the world outside his studio. I have experienced working with artistes from England like Mr. Harrison who is famous models of horses. I have learnt a lot from him,” Ishfaq said.

The artist said he was now seeking government support to lead this industry to new heights. “This field has a lot of potential and new comers who want to be in the field must come with passion, time-allocation, commitment and dedication. Sculptures making is tedious process in which artist has to wait for weeks when the artwork shows its true shape. This is the time when you rejoice in finalizing your product,” he said.

For Ishfaq mural making is promotion of your culture and passing a tradition to the next generation. He teaches his students free of cost.

There are some red lines for artiste as far Ishfaq is concerned. “I made sculpture of Sikh religion’s founder Baba Guru Nanak. Someone ordered me but he never came back. I sold it to some other Sikhs and gave the money I earned to a charity,” he said.